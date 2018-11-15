GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Fire Breaks Out at Factory in Delhi's Bawana, 22 Fire Tenders Rushed to the Spot

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained. No casualties have been reported yet.

News18.com

Updated:November 15, 2018, 8:13 AM IST
(Photo: ANI/Twitter)
New Delhi: A huge fire broke out in a factory in Delhi's Bawana Industrial area on Thursday. Twenty-two fire engines were rushed to the spot to contain the blaze, news agency ANI reported.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet. No casualties have been reported yet.

Firefighters are trying to douse the blaze. More details are awaited.
