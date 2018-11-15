English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fire Breaks Out at Factory in Delhi's Bawana, 22 Fire Tenders Rushed to the Spot
The cause of the fire has not been ascertained. No casualties have been reported yet.
(Photo: ANI/Twitter)
New Delhi: A huge fire broke out in a factory in Delhi's Bawana Industrial area on Thursday. Twenty-two fire engines were rushed to the spot to contain the blaze, news agency ANI reported.
The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet. No casualties have been reported yet.
Firefighters are trying to douse the blaze. More details are awaited.
