Massive Fire Breaks Out at Five-Storey Hotel In Indore, No Casualties Reported So Far
The five-storey structure, that caught fire on Monday morning, is situated in a residential area of Indore. A team of fire tenders was rushed to the spot.
Visual from the site of fire (Image: ANI)
New Delhi: A massive fire broke out on Monday morning at a hotel in Madhya Pradesh. The five-storey structure is situated in a residential area of Indore. A team of fire tenders was rushed to the spot and efforts to douse the blaze are on. Rescue operations are underway as some people are feared trapped inside the building.
No casualties have been reported so far. The reason behind the blaze, that appears to have engulfed the entire building, is unknown.
Meanwhile, another fire was reported from Bhiwandi in Maharashtra as a godown caught fire. Fire fighters reached the spot and efforts to extinguish the blaze are underway.
Details are awaited.
