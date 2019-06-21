New Delhi: A fire broke out in a furniture market on Friday morning near Kalindi Kunj metro station. Fire officials have confirmed that a fire-fighting operation is underway and no injuries have been reported till now.

"The fire was reported at 5.55 am, and 17 fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot," Director of Delhi Fire Services Atul Garg was quoted as saying by IANS.

The IANS report further stated that the blaze has affected Metro train services on the Magenta Line. Officials said no train would run between Shaheen Bagh and Botanical Garden stations till the fire is brought under control.

Delhi: Fire broke out in a furniture market in Shaheen Bagh near Kalindi Kunj metro station, early morning today; Delhi Metro services are temporarily suspended between Kalindi Kunj and Botanical Garden. pic.twitter.com/DvKsZJ7qS9 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

Last year in April a similar incident took place in Kalindi Kunj at the Rohingya refugee camp where 228 people were rendered homeless but none were injured.

In another incident in Northwest Delhi's Pitampura, a 10-storey residential building caught fire on Thursday. Fire officials confirmed that over a 100 people were rescued safely and none of them were injured. It took 15 fire fighters to tender the flames that broke out on the fifth-floor of the building.

Ajit Chaudhary, a resident of the building, called the Delhi fire service immediately after he sensed smoke coming out of the hall. Chaudhary's house allegedly caught fire because of a short circuit in the air conditioner. The house suffered major losses in the fire.

The Delhi Fire service showed up 30 minutes after the incident and immediately took control of the situation and began the evacuation process.