Fire Breaks Out at Godown in Delhi's Inderlok Area, 10 Fire Tendors on Spot

A fire broke out at a godown located in the Inderlok area of the national capital on Tuesday, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said. No injuries have been reported so far, they said.

The department said a call was received about the fire around 12 pm, and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. "The fire was in plastic items stored in the basement of the godown. We sent 10 fire tenders to the spot and managed to bring the fire under control by around 2 pm," Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service, said.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here