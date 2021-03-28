Fire Breaks Out at Heart Hospital in Kanpur, Patients Shifted From Building

A fire breaks out at an ICU in the cardiology department of LPS Institute of Cardiology in Kanpur on Sunday. According to the initial reports, there were no casualties reported in the incident.

Smoke could be seen coming out of the first floor of the hospital in Kanpur. Two fire brigades had arrived at the spot to douse the fire. Meanwhile, the patients have been shifted out of the ICU.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained as of now.

Police Commissioner Aseem Arun said that there was an timely response from the Police and the Fire Departments. “140 patients were shifted out of the hospital. 13 patients who were in the ICU are safe. We are trying to find out the reason behind the fire,” he said.

CM Yogi Adityanath ordered the district administration to look into the treatment of the injured and called for an enquiry behind the incident. CM Yogi also ordered for a high level committee composed of Chief Medical Officer, Kanpur Commissioner and others to investigate the incident.