90 Evacuated From Blazing High-Rise in Mumbai, Resident Deepika Padukone Tweets She is Safe

Firefighters tackled a huge blaze that broke out at Beaumonde Towers in Mumbai’s Worli area. Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is a resident of the building.The fire began from a duplex apartment on the building's 33rd floor of Tower B at Appasaheb Marathe Marg. No casualties have been reported so far.Fire department officials and sources close to Deepika Padukone have confirmed that the actor was not inside the 34-storey building. Deepika has a residence on one floor of the building and an office in another. Both were unaffected by the fire, said the sources close to her.The actor also tweeted saying, "I am safe.Thank You everyone.Let us pray for our firefighters who are at site risking their lives...(sic)."The Mumbai fire department has come out with their statement on the incident. "Fire is confined to 31st and 32nd floors of the building. We have penetrated inside the 31st-floor house and terrace. We encountered intense heat, smoke, and wind at upper levels, yet we have been able to contain the fire. At present, there is no information on anyone being trapped or injured. The building has been evacuated and all trapped inside were rescued safely," said the fire brigade chief.News agency ANI reported that more than 90 people had been rescued. The blaze was graded Level 3 by the fire department. Ten fire engines, two quick response vehicles, five jumbo tankers and an ambulance at the spot.Senior Maharashtra government officials said they consulted with the fire department over the use of choppers to douse the fire. "It was ruled out after the fire department said that the chopper's wings could likely aggravate the fire," said an official.Earlier, Mumbai police had tweeted, "Our staff & Fire Brigade is on the spot for assistance. They are trying their best to douse the fire and provide necessary help to people there."Data obtained from the BMC in March 2017 has revealed that there were 295 fire incidents reported in the last 60 days alone.