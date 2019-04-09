English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fire Breaks Out at IGI Airport’s Customs Office, Crucial Documents Gutted
The fire, which broke out on the second floor of the building, was brought under control fire by 9pm. No injury or casualty was reported.
Passengers walk inside the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: Several important documents of the customs department were gutted in a fire that broke out at its office located outside terminal three of the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday morning, police said.
According to a Delhi Fire Service official, a call about the blaze was received at 7.45am after which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire, which broke out on the second floor of the building, was brought under control fire by 9pm. No injury or casualty was reported, the official added.
Sanjay Bhatia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) said the fire broke out at the customs office and engulfed a couple of rooms and several important documents are suspected to have been gutted in the blaze. "We have called a team of experts to ascertain the exact cause of fire and the probe is underway," he added.
Sources said a team from Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini is taking samples from the spot.
