Fire Breaks Out at Kolkata Highrise, Five Fire Tenders Deployed, No Casualties So Far

Representative Image.(Reuters)

The entire building, located on upscale Belvedere Road, has been evacuated, a senior officer of the fire department said.

  • PTI Kolkata
  • Last Updated: July 4, 2020, 10:12 PM IST
Fire broke out on the 10th floor of a residential building in Kolkata's Alipore area on Saturday evening, police said.

There are no reports of any casualties, they said.

Five fire tenders are at the spot to douse the blaze that broke out around 8.40 pm, police said.

The entire building, located on upscale Belvedere Road, has been evacuated, a senior officer of the fire department said.

"The fire is under control at the moment. Our officers are still working there," he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added.

