GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Fire Breaks Out at Kolkata's Prominent Priya Cinema During Late Night Show, 4 Injured

No casualties have been reported so far while four persons were injured in the blaze that quickly engulfed the building that houses Priya Cinema.

News18.com

Updated:August 5, 2018, 11:57 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Fire Breaks Out at Kolkata's Prominent Priya Cinema During Late Night Show, 4 Injured
Road outside Priya Cinema. (Image: Facebook)
Loading...
A major fire broke out at south Kolkata’s Priya Cinema during a late night show around 10 pm on Sunday.

No casualties have been reported so far while four persons were injured in the blaze that quickly engulfed the building.

According to eyewitnesses, smoke started billowing out of the building even as some among the audience were still inside the theatre. Some had by then managed to rush to the roof.

The fire triggered panic in Deshapriya Park area, an upmarket south Kolkata neighbourhood that is often flocked by celebrities and locals.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to rescue the trapped moviegoers and the family that owns the theatre and resides in the same building.

Firefighters rushed the family and a few others to the roof to keep them safe as smoke filled up the entire first floor.

More details awaited

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Friendship Day: Bollywood's Lessons On Friendship

Friendship Day: Bollywood's Lessons On Friendship

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...