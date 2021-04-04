india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#WestBengalPolls#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»Fire Breaks Out at Kumbh Mela's Bairagi Camp, Several Huts Gutted after Second Incident in 10 Days
1-MIN READ

Fire Breaks Out at Kumbh Mela's Bairagi Camp, Several Huts Gutted after Second Incident in 10 Days

Photo of fire accident shared by ITBP on Twitter.

Photo of fire accident shared by ITBP on Twitter.

The gusty winds during the day helped the blaze spread fast and it engulfed several huts in no time, Circle Officer Abhay Pratap Singh said.

Several huts in the Kumbh Mela area here were burnt to ashes Sunday as the Bairagi camp caught fire, officials said, confirming second such incident within 10 days. The gusty winds during the day helped the blaze spread fast and it engulfed several huts in no time, Circle Officer Abhay Pratap Singh said.

Six fire engines were pressed into service to control the blaze, he said, adding no one was injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, he said.

A fire had broken out at Bairagi camp 10 days ago too, burning down several huts.

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:April 04, 2021, 19:17 IST