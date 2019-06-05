Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Fire Breaks Out at Minar Tower in Mumbai's Jogeshwari, No Injuries Reported

The blaze was brought under control within 40 minutes.

News18.com

Updated:June 5, 2019, 7:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Fire Breaks Out at Minar Tower in Mumbai's Jogeshwari, No Injuries Reported
The scene of the fire at Minar Tower in Jogeshwari, Mumbai. (Twitter)
Loading...

New Delhi: A fire broke out at the Minar Tower in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area on Wednesday Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, news agency ANI reported.

No injuries were reported.

The fire, reported at 6.05 pm, broke out on the 12th and 14th floors of the building. It was brought under control within 40 minutes, according to a statement released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell.

Last month, at least 20 students were killed and several injured after a major fire at a coaching centre in Sarthana area of Surat.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram