Fire Breaks Out at Minar Tower in Mumbai's Jogeshwari, No Injuries Reported
The blaze was brought under control within 40 minutes.
The scene of the fire at Minar Tower in Jogeshwari, Mumbai. (Twitter)
New Delhi: A fire broke out at the Minar Tower in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area on Wednesday Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, news agency ANI reported.
No injuries were reported.
The fire, reported at 6.05 pm, broke out on the 12th and 14th floors of the building. It was brought under control within 40 minutes, according to a statement released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell.
Last month, at least 20 students were killed and several injured after a major fire at a coaching centre in Sarthana area of Surat.
