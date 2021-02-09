Fire Breaks Out at Modella Colony in Thane, No Casualty Reported

A fire broke out at Modella Colony near Mulund Check Naka area in Thane West, Maharashtra according to reports. Officials said fire fighting operation is currently underway. No casualty has been reported so far, reports ANI.

The sample flat model of the Modela compound is an under-construction residential building, according to TOI.

The blaze is reported to have broke out at 8 pm. Two fire engines, two jumbo tanker, and a water tanker are currently present at the spot and efforts are being made by the fire brigade to contain the fire, Mirror Now said.

More details are awaited.