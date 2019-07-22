Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Fire Breaks out at MTNL Office in Central Delhi, None Injured

Essential documents, air-conditioners and furniture were damaged in the fire at the office of MTNL's exchange desk, a senior officer said.

PTI

Updated:July 22, 2019, 10:06 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Fire Breaks out at MTNL Office in Central Delhi, None Injured
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
Loading...

New Delhi: A fire broke out at the MTNL office on the fourth floor of Kidwai Bhawan in Central Delhi's Janpath Road early Monday morning, officials said. However, no one was injured in the incident, they said.

The Delhi Fire Department said they received a call about the blaze at 4.45am, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Essential documents, air-conditioners and furniture were damaged in the fire at the office of MTNL's exchange desk, a senior officer said.

The fire was brought under control by 7am, the officer said, adding that the reason behind the fire is being ascertained.

Later in the afternoon, a massive fire broke out in MTNL building in Mumbai, leaving 84 people stranded on the terrace of the nine-storey structure, all of whom were rescued by fire brigade personnel.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram