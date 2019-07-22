Fire Breaks out at MTNL Office in Central Delhi, None Injured
Essential documents, air-conditioners and furniture were damaged in the fire at the office of MTNL's exchange desk, a senior officer said.
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: A fire broke out at the MTNL office on the fourth floor of Kidwai Bhawan in Central Delhi's Janpath Road early Monday morning, officials said. However, no one was injured in the incident, they said.
The Delhi Fire Department said they received a call about the blaze at 4.45am, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Essential documents, air-conditioners and furniture were damaged in the fire at the office of MTNL's exchange desk, a senior officer said.
The fire was brought under control by 7am, the officer said, adding that the reason behind the fire is being ascertained.
Later in the afternoon, a massive fire broke out in MTNL building in Mumbai, leaving 84 people stranded on the terrace of the nine-storey structure, all of whom were rescued by fire brigade personnel.
