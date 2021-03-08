6 Feared Dead in Fire at Multi-storeyed Building in Kolkata's Busy Strand Road Area: Report

At least 6 people are feared dead after a major fire broke out on the 12th and 13th floors of a multi-storeyed building in the Kolkata’s Strand Road area on Monday evening, according to a report by NDTV. The blaze broke out around 6.10 pm at New Koylaghat building on the Hooghly riverfront and houses Railways and other government offices, an officer of Kolkata Police said.

Eight fire tenders were pressed into service with hydraulic ladders and skylifts as traffic on the Strand Road in central Kolkata was stopped to expedite the process of dousing the fire, he said. “We are fighting the fire. We have evacuated most floors of the building,” he said.

Disaster management personnel also working at the site, officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)