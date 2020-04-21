Fire Breaks Out at Mumbai Hotel Turned into Quarantine Facility, No Injuries Reported So Far

A fire broke out at a hotel in Mumbai's Nagpada area which is being used as a coronavirus quarantine centre on Tuesday evening, but there were no reports of anybody getting injured, an official said.

The blaze started in the four-storey Hotel Ripon Palace on Bellasis Road around 6.20 pm, said a Fire Brigade official.

Most of the quarantined patients were rescued from the smoke-filled building while search was on for others, he said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365