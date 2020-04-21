Fire Breaks Out at Mumbai Hotel Turned into Quarantine Facility, No Injuries Reported So Far
The blaze started in the four-storey Hotel Ripon Palace on Bellasis Road around 6.20 pm, said a Fire Brigade official.
Rippon Hotel on Bellasis Road in Nagpada, where the fire broke out. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
A fire broke out at a hotel in Mumbai's Nagpada area which is being used as a coronavirus quarantine centre on Tuesday evening, but there were no reports of anybody getting injured, an official said.
The blaze started in the four-storey Hotel Ripon Palace on Bellasis Road around 6.20 pm, said a Fire Brigade official.
Most of the quarantined patients were rescued from the smoke-filled building while search was on for others, he said.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kiara Advani Shares A Video Clip from Childhood, Talks About Her Cinderella Obsession
- Karan Johar Wants to Go Back to His Low Moral Self After Yash and Roohi Deny Him Burgers
- Industry Dialogue: Teachers Who Are Excellent in Classrooms Have Struggled on The New Stage
- PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update: Miramar 2.0, P90 SMG, Scoped Win94 and More
- Depression a Worrying Side-effect of Coronavirus Shutdown for Idle Footballers