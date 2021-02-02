Fire Breaks Out at Mumbai Studio; No Reports of Casualties

A fire broke out at a studio in Mumbai's Goregaon on Tuesday. The scale of the fire is yet to be known but the fire department rushed eight fire tenders to the spot. No one was hurt or injured as the studio was reportedly shut when the incident took place.

The studio is located near Inorbit Mall in Goregaon West. Initial reports suggest that the fire was triggered by a short circuit, India Today reported.