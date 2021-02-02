News18 Logo

Fire Breaks Out at Mumbai Studio; No Reports of Casualties

Image for representation.(AP)

The studio is located near the Inorbit Mall in the city. Initial reports suggest that the fire was triggered by a short circuit, India Today reported.

A fire broke out at a studio in Mumbai's Goregaon on Tuesday. The scale of the fire is yet to be known but the fire department rushed eight fire tenders to the spot. No one was hurt or injured as the studio was reportedly shut when the incident took place.

The studio is located near Inorbit Mall in Goregaon West. Initial reports suggest that the fire was triggered by a short circuit, India Today reported.


