Fire Breaks Out at Mumbai's Dahisar Jumbo Covid-19 Centre, Four Tenders at Spot to Control Blaze

A fire broke out at the jumbo COVID care centre (CCC) in suburban Dahisar of Mumbai on Sunday afternoon. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control. An official said nobody was injured as patients were shifted in time to a safe location inside the facility. The blaze erupted in the section called “Hangar F” of the CCC where 50 patients were lodged and soon spread to “Hangar G” where 49 patients were admitted, the official said.

The officials said a ward boy noticed the flames and alerted security guards, who in turn called up Fire Brigade. The flames were put out by Fire personnel after a brief operation, he said.

Prima facie, the short circuit is suspected to be the cause behind the incident. Meanwhile, all the patients were shifted to the “Hangar C” section of the CCC.

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Dahisar Jumbo Covid Centre; 4 fire tenders are at the spot. No casualties reported.#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/BC4BeuinBD— ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2021

Ten infected patients had reportedly died in a fire that broke out at the Sunrise Hospital in Mumbai’s Bhandup area last week. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had promised strict against those found responsible for the fire. He had apologised to the families of the victims and announced Rs 5 lakh to the kin of each deceased.

(With PTI inputs)