1-min read

Fire Breaks Out at NDMC Building in Delhi

The fire department received a call about the blaze at 6.36 pm and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

PTI

Updated:June 1, 2019, 8:28 PM IST
Fire Breaks Out at NDMC Building in Delhi
A fire broke out on the second floor of the NDMC building in Connaught Place in Delhi.
New Delhi: A fire broke out on the second floor of the NDMC building in Connaught Place here on Saturday, the Delhi Fire Service said.

No injury or casualty was reported, an official said.

The fire department received a call about the blaze at 6.36 pm and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official added.

The fire was brought under control by 7.15 pm, the official said.
