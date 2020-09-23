Fire Breaks Out at Office of Private Firm in Sector 59 of Noida, No Injuries Reported So Far

A massive fire broke out on Wednesday evening in an office complex of a private firm in Noida. Dark clouds of smoke could be seen rising from the building located in the industrial Sector 59. The fire was reported around 6.15 pm.

Fire fighters and local police have reached the spot and efforts are on to douse the flame. The reason behind the blaze is unknown.

There was no immediate report of injury and relief operations are underway.

Fire breaks out at an office complex in Noida Sector 59; fire fighting operation underway. Reason of fire is yet to be ascertained. pic.twitter.com/FgGIEtiUEf — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 23, 2020

The building houses the office of Jubliant Life Sciences, one of the manufacturers of Covid-19 treating drug Remdesivir in India. It is yet to be ascertained whether the fire will have any operational impact on the business.

Further details are awaited.

With PTI inputs