Fire Breaks Out at Office of Private Firm in Sector 59 of Noida, No Injuries Reported So Far

Reason of fire is yet to be ascertained. (Image: Twitter/ANI)

Fire fighters and local police have reached the spot and efforts are on to douse the flame. The reason behind the blaze could not be ascertained.

A massive fire broke out on Wednesday evening in an office complex of a private firm in Noida. Dark clouds of smoke could be seen rising from the building located in the industrial Sector 59. The fire was reported around 6.15 pm.

Fire fighters and local police have reached the spot and efforts are on to douse the flame. The reason behind the blaze is unknown.

There was no immediate report of injury and relief operations are underway.

The building houses the office of Jubliant Life Sciences, one of the manufacturers of Covid-19 treating drug Remdesivir in India. It is yet to be ascertained whether the fire will have any operational impact on the business.

Further details are awaited.

With PTI inputs

