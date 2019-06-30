Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Fire Breaks Out at Plastic Factory in Delhi's Narela, No Casualities

The factory was closed since it was Sunday and no casualty has been reported, according to the fire department.

PTI

Updated:June 30, 2019, 11:18 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Fire Breaks Out at Plastic Factory in Delhi's Narela, No Casualities
Representative image
Loading...

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a plastic factory in outer Delhi's Narela area on Sunday, officials said.

According to the fire department, the information about the blaze was received at 8.31 pm and 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The factory was closed since it was Sunday and no casualty has been reported, it said.

Efforts are underway to douse the blaze, a senior fire official said. Further details are awaited.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram