Fire Breaks Out at Plastic Factory in Delhi's Narela, No Casualities
The factory was closed since it was Sunday and no casualty has been reported, according to the fire department.
Representative image
New Delhi: A fire broke out at a plastic factory in outer Delhi's Narela area on Sunday, officials said.
According to the fire department, the information about the blaze was received at 8.31 pm and 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
The factory was closed since it was Sunday and no casualty has been reported, it said.
Efforts are underway to douse the blaze, a senior fire official said. Further details are awaited.
