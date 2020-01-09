English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
One Killed in Blaze at Paper Printing Press in Delhi's Patparganj, 30 Fire Engines at Spot
Over 30 fire tenders have been pushed into service to douse the flames.
Fire fighting operations underway at the factory in Patparganj.
New Delhi: A fire broke out in the Patparganj Industrial Area of New Delhi on Thursday morning. One person has died in the blaze incident, Delhi Police said.
The fire incident comes nearly a week after a massive blaze in Delhi's Peeragarhi in manufacturing unit of inverter batteries. A part of the building had collapsed after an explosion. A fire-fighter was killed and 14 others injured.
