1-min read

One Killed in Blaze at Paper Printing Press in Delhi's Patparganj, 30 Fire Engines at Spot

Over 30 fire tenders have been pushed into service to douse the flames.

News18.com

Updated:January 9, 2020, 7:35 AM IST
One Killed in Blaze at Paper Printing Press in Delhi's Patparganj, 30 Fire Engines at Spot
Fire fighting operations underway at the factory in Patparganj.

New Delhi: A fire broke out in the Patparganj Industrial Area of New Delhi on Thursday morning. One person has died in the blaze incident, Delhi Police said.

Over 30 fire tenders have been pushed into service to douse the flames.

The fire incident comes nearly a week after a massive blaze in Delhi's Peeragarhi in manufacturing unit of inverter batteries. A part of the building had collapsed after an explosion. A fire-fighter was killed and 14 others injured.

