Fire Breaks out at Kerala Secretariat, Oppn Alleges Conspiracy to Sabotage Evidence in Gold Smuggling Probe

A fire broke out in the protocol department in the North block of the Secretariat, housing important offices, on Tuesday evening, but was brought under control, fire and rescue department sources said.

According to sources, the fire erupted at section II of the protocol section under the General Administration Department around 4.45 pm and was brought under control soon after. According to primary reports, some files, documents and computers are reported to have been burned in the blaze.

The incident happened a day after the assistant protocol officer was summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the gold smuggling case at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport.

Soon after, the Opposition said the fire was a conspiracy to destroy evidence in the case. Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala demanded a comprehensive probe into the blaze, while state BJP president K Surendran said it was a sabotage to do away with evidence.

"Very important files regarding the gold smuggling case have been completely destroyed. No backup file is available. This is a suspicious case. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is responsible for this," Chennithala said.

"The agencies should investigate this because there are several files in the protocol section in connection with the gold smuggling case. It is an attempt to save the state Protocol Officer Shine Haq," the BJP leader said. Surendran who reached the spot along with other party leaders was taken into police custody. Media persons who reached the spot were evicted immediately, while some alleged they were manhandled by security officers.

After protests, Chennithala and MLA VS Sivakumar were allowed inside the secretariat.

P Honey, Additional secretary, Housekeeping Cell at the Secretariat, said a short circuit from a computer is suspected to have triggered the blaze, which has been doused. "No important files have been destroyed. They are all safe", the official told a television channel.

There were only two people in the office as the remaining staff had gone on quarantine, he said, adding they were not injured.

The protocol section operates on the second floor of the building of the secretariat.

The NIA had asked the state protocol officer to furnish details of diplomatic consignments that arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport in the last four years as part of the probe into the smuggling case. Assistant Protocol officer MS Harikrishnan had appeared before the NIA officials on Monday. It was his second visit to the NIA office in Kochi connection with the case.

(With inputs from N Srinath in Kochi)