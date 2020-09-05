Fire Breaks Out in ICU Ward of Pune Hospital, No Injuries Reported

New Delhi: A fire broke out at an ICU ward of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital at Maharashtra's Pune on Saturday afternoon.

Three fire engines have been rushed to the spot, a report in ANI said.

According to initial reports, no casualty has been reported. It isn’t clear if any staff or patients have been injured in the accident. The cause of the fire couldn't be ascertained.

Last month, eight patients had died in a Covid-19 designated hospital in Ahmedabad when a blaze swept through the ICU. Around 40 other Covid-19 patients at the facility were rescued and shifted to a civic hospital in the city.