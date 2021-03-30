Fire Breaks Out at Rajasthan’s Kota Airport, Brought Under Control After 3 hours

A fierce fire sparked at the Kota airport complex on Monday night which was further fuelled by strong winds. Following the outbreak, firefighters from Kota north and south municipal corporation, Kota thermal, DCM factory and civil defence rushed to the spot and managed to bring it under control after 3 hours of exhaustive effort.

The fire at the airport started at around 11.30 pm and swiftly turned into an inferno spreading through the grass. It was extinguished with the help of 7 fire brigades. The fire was so intense that its flames managed to surpass the 12 feet high-security wall of the airport on the side of Kota-Jhalawar National Highway.

Owing to this unprecedented situation, the police administration made the road going from Jhalawar National Highway to Aerodrum one way to ensure the safety of vehicles.

The electricity supply to the area surrounding the airport was also cut while police personnel stood guard during the entire firefighting operation. Residents of neighbouring areas also witnessed the entire incident from their terraces. What comes as a major relief is that no air services operate from the airport yet.

Despite stringent security and safety measures ensured by the Kota Airport Authority, such fires are a regular affair at the complex hinting at major security lapse. In this regard, the officials from the Municipal Corporation’s fire section have repeatedly asked the airport authority administration to close the gap between the security wall.

Owing to this gap, residents of neighbouring settlements manage to infiltrate the complex for defecation and also throw burning cigarette stubs. This results in the dry grass catching fire in the summer season. The situation is even more dangerous with a petrol pump located nearby.

]