Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Fire Breaks Out at Reliance Industries' Plant Near Mumbai; No Casualty Reported

The blaze erupted at the Reliance Industries' plant at Patalganga Rasayani in Raigad, located around 51 km from here, on Sunday night when one of its units was activated after a month-long halt.

PTI

Updated:June 17, 2019, 11:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Fire Breaks Out at Reliance Industries' Plant Near Mumbai; No Casualty Reported
File pic of Reliance Industrues Ltd.
Loading...

Mumbai: A fire broke out at a plant of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) in Raigad district of Maharashtra but no casualty or damage was reported, police said on Monday.

The blaze erupted at the Reliance Industries' plant at Patalganga Rasayani in Raigad, located around 51 km from here, on Sunday night when one of its units was activated after a month-long halt, a police official said.

There was a spark in a chemical stored in the unit which led to the fire in a boiler, he said.

Four fire brigade vehicles, including one of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) fire services and three of the RIL, were rushed to the spot and the blaze was controlled after hectic efforts for about an hour, the official said.

There was no formal complaint or report of any damage from the company, he said. An official from the RIL said it was a minor fire and

there was no casualty.

"It was a minor fire at a plant which was under maintenance. The fire was allowed to continue because of the need to do away with residual hydrocarbon. There have been no injuries," he said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram