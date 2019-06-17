Fire Breaks Out at Reliance Industries' Plant Near Mumbai; No Casualty Reported
The blaze erupted at the Reliance Industries' plant at Patalganga Rasayani in Raigad, located around 51 km from here, on Sunday night when one of its units was activated after a month-long halt.
File pic of Reliance Industrues Ltd.
Mumbai: A fire broke out at a plant of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) in Raigad district of Maharashtra but no casualty or damage was reported, police said on Monday.
The blaze erupted at the Reliance Industries' plant at Patalganga Rasayani in Raigad, located around 51 km from here, on Sunday night when one of its units was activated after a month-long halt, a police official said.
There was a spark in a chemical stored in the unit which led to the fire in a boiler, he said.
Four fire brigade vehicles, including one of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) fire services and three of the RIL, were rushed to the spot and the blaze was controlled after hectic efforts for about an hour, the official said.
There was no formal complaint or report of any damage from the company, he said. An official from the RIL said it was a minor fire and
there was no casualty.
"It was a minor fire at a plant which was under maintenance. The fire was allowed to continue because of the need to do away with residual hydrocarbon. There have been no injuries," he said.
