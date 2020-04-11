Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Fire Breaks out at Shelter Home near Delhi's Kashmere Gate, No Casualties

Information about the blaze was received at around 6pm, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said the fire department. The fire personnel managed to douse the blaze soon after reaching the spot.

Nitisha Kashyap | CNN-News18

Updated:April 11, 2020, 7:28 PM IST
Fire Breaks out at Shelter Home near Delhi's Kashmere Gate, No Casualties
The fire at the shelter house in Kashmere Gate.

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a shelter home near Kashmere Gate here on Saturday but was doused within 45 minutes before it could cause any damage. No casualties have been reported so far.

Information about the blaze was received at around 6pm, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said the fire department. The fire personnel managed to douse the blaze soon after reaching the spot.

The police said the vagabonds protested and pelted stone before torching the shelter house in connection with an incident that took place on Friday.

The vagabonds, who were being served food by the Delhi government amid the nationwide lockdown, were asked to practise social distancing, but disobeyed. One of the civil defence volunteers allegedly hit a vagabond with a stick for not following the queue and maintaining distance. As a protest, four of them jumped into the canal, said the police.

The police said while all four of them returned, they claimed one of their friends was still in the canal. Although divers were called in and a search operation was conducted, nothing was found.

The vagabonds on Saturday retrieved a dead body from the canal, claiming it was one of their fellow vagabonds. They started protesting with the body and pelted stone at the PCR van. The police later took the body into custody and are waiting for identification after which a postmortem will be conducted.

The vagabonds also pelted stones and torched the shelter home. A case has been registered.

