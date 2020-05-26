INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Fire Breaks Out at Shoe Factory in Delhi's Keshavpuram

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

A call about the fire was received at 8.34 am after which 23 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 26, 2020, 10:02 AM IST
Share this:

A fire broke out in a shoe factory in northwest Delhi's Keshavpuram on Tuesday morning, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said.


So far, no casualty has been reported in the incident, the official said, adding that the cause behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained.


A call about the fire was received at 8.34 am after which 23 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service.


In another incident, around 250 huts were gutted in a blaze that broke out in southeast Delhi's Tughlakabad village on late Monday night.


We received a call regarding the fire at 12.50 am and 28 fire tenders were sent to the spot and it was brought under control by 3.30 am, he said. No one was injured, he added.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading