Fire Breaks Out at Shoe Manufacturing Factory on Delhi’s Lawrence Road, 26 Fire Tenders on Spot
A fire broke out at a shoe manufacturing factory on Delhi’s Lawrence Road and 26 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.
Fire on Lawrence Road.
New Delhi: A fire broke out at a shoe manufacturing factory on Delhi’s Lawrence Road on Tuesday morning and 26 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. No casualties have been reported so far.
Further details are awaited.
