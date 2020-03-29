Fire Breaks out at Shop in Shaheen Bagh, No Injuries Reported

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a shop in southeast Delhi''s Shaheen Bagh area on Sunday night, an official said.

A call was received at 8.46 pm and four fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze at the shop, Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said, adding the fire is under control and no injury has been reported so far.

A months-long sit-in in the area against the contentious citizenship law, National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register was recently cleared by the police.

