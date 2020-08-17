Fire Breaks Out at Shop Next to Mosque in Mumbai, No Casualties So Far

A fire broke out in a shop located next to a mosque on Mohammed Ali Road in south Mumbai on Monday morning, a civic official said.

There was so far no report of any casualty, he said.

The fire broke out in the shop located next to Juma Masjid in Bhendi Bazar area at around 11 am, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

It was declared as a 'level 2' blaze around 11.40 am, he said, adding that four fire engines and water tankers were rushed to the spot and efforts were on to douse the flames.

The cause of the fire was not yet clear, he said.