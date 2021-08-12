Fire Breaks Out at Showroom in Delhi's Nehru Place

A fire broke out inside a showroom on the first floor of a multi-storey building in southeast Delhi's Nehru Place on Thursday, Delhi Fire Service officials said. No casualty has been reported so far, they said.A call about the fire was rec eived at around 5.24 pm and six fire-tenders were rushed to the spot, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service. Fire-fighting operations are underway. The cause of fire is not known yet, he said.
