Fire Breaks Out at Showroom in Delhi's Nehru Place

A fire broke out inside a showroom on the first floor of a multi-storey building in southeast Delhi's Nehru Place on Thursday, Delhi Fire Service officials said. No casualty has been reported so far, they said.

A call about the fire was received at around 5.24 pm and six fire-tenders were rushed to the spot, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service. Fire-fighting operations are underway. The cause of fire is not known yet, he said.

