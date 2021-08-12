CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#ExamResults#IndvsEng#Afghanistan
Home » News » India » Fire Breaks Out at Showroom in Delhi's Nehru Place
1-MIN READ

Fire Breaks Out at Showroom in Delhi's Nehru Place

Fire-fighting operations are underway. (Image for representation/Reuters)

Fire-fighting operations are underway. (Image for representation/Reuters)

No casualty has been reported so far, they said.

A fire broke out inside a showroom on the first floor of a multi-storey building in southeast Delhi's Nehru Place on Thursday, Delhi Fire Service officials said. No casualty has been reported so far, they said.

A call about the fire was rec
Fire-fighting operations are underway. (Image for representation/Reuters)
eived at around 5.24 pm and six fire-tenders were rushed to the spot, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service. Fire-fighting operations are underway. The cause of fire is not known yet, he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

first published:August 12, 2021, 19:42 IST