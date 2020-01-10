English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Fire Breaks Out at Slum in Delhi' Sarai Rohilla, No Casualties Reported
A call about the fire was received at 9.40 am after which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior fire official said.
image for representation.
New Delhi A fire broke out in four shanties of a slum in Delhi's Sarai Rohilla on Friday morning, a Delhi Fire Service official said.
No one has been injured, they said.
A call about the fire was received at 9.40 am after which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior fire official said.
The fire was brought under control by 10.15 am, he added.
