Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Fire Breaks Out at Spice Mall in Noida, 2 Fire Tenders Rushed to the Spot

Two fire tenders have been rushed to Spice Mall in Noida’s Sector 25A after fire broke out at the shopping centre’s fourth floor.

News18.com

Updated:August 26, 2019, 3:23 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Fire Breaks Out at Spice Mall in Noida, 2 Fire Tenders Rushed to the Spot
Smoke billows at the Spice Mall in Noida on Monday.
Loading...

Noida: Multiple fire tenders have been rushed to Spice Mall in Noida’s Sector 25A after fire broke out at the shopping centre’s fourth floor.

The fire began around 2:30 pm, Fire Department officials said.

Heavy smoke was seen billowing from the mall, located opposite the Noida Stadium.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage was not immediately known.

This is the second fire to have broken in Noida on Monday. Early in the morning, a blaze broke out at a warehouse of a private firm where menthol was stored in a large quantity in Surajpur Industrial Area in Kasna.

Details awaited

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram