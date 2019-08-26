Fire Breaks Out at Spice Mall in Noida, 2 Fire Tenders Rushed to the Spot

Noida: Multiple fire tenders have been rushed to Spice Mall in Noida’s Sector 25A after fire broke out at the shopping centre’s fourth floor.

The fire began around 2:30 pm, Fire Department officials said.

Heavy smoke was seen billowing from the mall, located opposite the Noida Stadium.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage was not immediately known.

This is the second fire to have broken in Noida on Monday. Early in the morning, a blaze broke out at a warehouse of a private firm where menthol was stored in a large quantity in Surajpur Industrial Area in Kasna.

Details awaited

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.