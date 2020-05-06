Fire Breaks Out at Tikri-Kalan PVC Market, 36 Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot

A major fire broke out at the Tikri-Kalan PVC market on the Delhi-Haryana border in the early hours of Wednesday, the fire department said.

The call about the blaze was received at 2.50 am and 36 fire-tenders were rushed to the spot, a fire department official said.

No casualties were reported, he said, adding that scrap material, which was kept in the open, caught fire.

