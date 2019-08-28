Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Fire Breaks Out at Timber Yard in Mumbai's Byculla, No Casualty

The incident took place at around 2.25 am and eight fire tenders along with fire brigade jawans were rushed to the spot, the official said.

PTI

Updated:August 28, 2019, 8:25 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Fire Breaks Out at Timber Yard in Mumbai's Byculla, No Casualty
Fire broke out at a timber yard in Byculla, Mumbai. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Loading...

Mumbai: A major fire broke out at a timber yard of Mustafa Bazaar in south Mumbai's Byculla in the early hours of Wednesday, a senior fire brigade official said.

The incident took place at around 2.25 am and eight fire tenders along with fire brigade jawans were rushed to the spot, the official said.

The fire fighting and rescue operations are on and so far there are no reports of casualties or injuries, he said, adding police personnel and authorities have reached the spot.

Mumbai fire brigade department chief P S Rahangdale said the fire is confined to the ground floor of the structure where timber of different types have been stocked in an area of about 100 x 200 feet.

Last month, a massive fire broke out inside the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) exchange building in suburban Bandra with nearly 100 people being rescued from the terrace of the building, an effort which lasted several hours.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram