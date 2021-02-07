News18» News»India»Fire Breaks out at Under-construction Building in Mumbai's Lower Parel, 5 Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot

Five fire tenders have reached the under-construction building. Firefighting operation is underway.
- Last Updated: February 07, 2021, 20:37 IST
A fire broke out on Sunday evening at an under-construction building in Lower Parel area of Mumbai. Five fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. Firefighting operation is underway. No injuries were reported.
According to a report by the Times of India, the minor fire broke out around 7.30pm at a high rise under-construction building near Kamla Mills in Lower Parel. The fire was extinguished around 7.50pm.
In December 2017, a massive blaze at an eatery in Kamala Mills compound had claimed the lives of 14 people and left over a dozen injured.
A fire had broken out last week at a studio in Mumbai's Goregaon. No one was hurt or injured as the studio was reportedly shut when the incident took place.
