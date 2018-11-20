GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Fire Breaks Out at YMCA Building in Central Delhi, Seven Fire Tenders at Spot

No injury or casualty has been reported so far and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained

PTI

Updated:November 20, 2018, 7:54 PM IST
Picture for representation only.
New Delhi: Fire broke out on the fourth and fifth floors of the YMCA building in central Delhi on Tuesday, the Delhi Fire Service said.

A call about the fire was received at 6.18 pm, and seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The blaze has been brought under control, a senior officer of the Delhi Fire Service said.

No injury or casualty has been reported so far, the official said, adding the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
