Fire Breaks Out Ghazipur Landfill in East Delhi, Eight Fire Tenders Rush to Spot

A fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill in east Delhi on Wednesday, Delhi Fire Service officials said. A call about the fire was received around 4.07 pm and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

The fire-fighting operations are underway, he said. A fire had broken out at the Ghazipur dumping yard recently following which a huge cloud of smoke had enveloped the region and its neighbouring areas. The blaze was finally doused over 50 hours after it broke out.

