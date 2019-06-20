English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fire Breaks Out in 10-storeyed Delhi Residential Building; 100 People Rescued
About 100 residents of the building were rescued and no injuries were reported while furniture and household items were damaged in the fire.
Photo for representation. (Image: AP)
Loading...
New Delhi: A fire broke out at a 10-storeyed residential building in northwest Delhi's Pitampura, a Delhi Fire Service official said on Thursday.
About 100 residents were rescued and no one was injured in the fire late Wednesday night, the official said.
A few residents complained of mild suffocation after inhaling fumes, but did not require medical attention, Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg said.
The fire broke out on a fifth-floor apartment around 1 am and spread to other floors.
Fifteen fire tenders took nearly three hours to extinguish the flames, the official said.
Furniture and other household items were damaged, the official said, adding that the exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Over 250 Tourists Stranded In Sikkim's Zima Rescued
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Ground Report: Acute Encephalitis Syndrome Kills 129 children in Bihar
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Powerful Earthquake Causes Causalities and Destruction in Southern China
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Tuesday 18 June , 2019 BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
Tuesday 18 June , 2019 Over 250 Tourists Stranded In Sikkim's Zima Rescued
Tuesday 18 June , 2019 Ground Report: Acute Encephalitis Syndrome Kills 129 children in Bihar
Tuesday 18 June , 2019 Powerful Earthquake Causes Causalities and Destruction in Southern China
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Gets Legal Notice from WWE Wrestler Brock Lesnar's Advocate Paul Heyman
- Copa America: Lionel Messi Penalty Helps Argentina Earn Draw with Paraguay
- Kota Girl Does The Impossible, Cracks All Major Competitive Exams in India
- Can You Trust Facebook’s Libra Cryptocurrency? Initial Regulatory Indicators Aren’t Exactly Positive
- Xiaomi Sells More Than 100,000 Mi TVs in Just 9 Minutes During 618 Sales in China
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results