Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Fire Breaks Out in 10-storeyed Delhi Residential Building; 100 People Rescued

About 100 residents of the building were rescued and no injuries were reported while furniture and household items were damaged in the fire.

PTI

Updated:June 20, 2019, 11:44 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Fire Breaks Out in 10-storeyed Delhi Residential Building; 100 People Rescued
Photo for representation. (Image: AP)
Loading...

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a 10-storeyed residential building in northwest Delhi's Pitampura, a Delhi Fire Service official said on Thursday.

About 100 residents were rescued and no one was injured in the fire late Wednesday night, the official said.

A few residents complained of mild suffocation after inhaling fumes, but did not require medical attention, Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg said.

The fire broke out on a fifth-floor apartment around 1 am and spread to other floors.

Fifteen fire tenders took nearly three hours to extinguish the flames, the official said.

Furniture and other household items were damaged, the official said, adding that the exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram