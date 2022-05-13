Fire Breaks Out in 3 Factories in Kirti Nagar Industrial Area, No Injuries Reported Yet

A fire broke out in three factories in west Delhi’s Kirti Nagar industrial area early Friday, officials said. The fire department received information about the blaze at 1.50 am. Twelve fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control.

Cooling operation are on, a senior fire official said. The blaze broke out in a bag manufacturing factory, a furniture unit and a fabrication material unit.

No injury has been reported so far, the officials added.

