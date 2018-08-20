Fire Breaks Out in AIIMS, Fire Tenders Rush to Assist

: A fire broke out at a nursing college in south Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) today, said a Delhi Fire Service official.A call about the fire was received at 12:20 pm. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire broke out on the second floor of the nursing college, the official said.The fire was doused by 12:50 pm. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, he said.No injury or casualty has been reported yet, he added.