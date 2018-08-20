English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Fire Breaks Out in AIIMS, Fire Tenders Rush to Assist
A call about the fire was received at 12:20 pm. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire broke out on the second floor of the nursing college, the official said.
File photo of All India Institute of Medical Sciences building. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: A fire broke out at a nursing college in south Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) today, said a Delhi Fire Service official.
The fire was doused by 12:50 pm. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, he said.
No injury or casualty has been reported yet, he added.
