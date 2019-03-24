LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Fire Breaks Out in AIIMS Trauma Centre, Twelve Fire Tender Rushed to Spot

The fire accident is believed to have started from the operation theatre of the trauma centre.

News18.com

Updated:March 24, 2019, 8:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Loading...
New Delhi: Fire has broken out at the trauma centre of All India Institute of Medical Sciences. The fire accident is believed to have started from the operation theatre of the trauma centre.

A call was received at 6.13 pm about the incident, following which 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, Chief Fire officer Atul Garg said.

The fire broke out on the ground floor of the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences Trauma Centre, fire fighting operations are underway, he said.

Hospital sources said patients had to be shifted to another ward and others were evacuated since the smoke engulfed the ground floor of the building.

The electricity supply has been stopped in the building for now and short circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the incident, they said.



Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram