Fire Breaks Out in AIIMS Trauma Centre, Twelve Fire Tender Rushed to Spot
The fire accident is believed to have started from the operation theatre of the trauma centre.
New Delhi: Fire has broken out at the trauma centre of All India Institute of Medical Sciences. The fire accident is believed to have started from the operation theatre of the trauma centre.
A call was received at 6.13 pm about the incident, following which 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, Chief Fire officer Atul Garg said.
The fire broke out on the ground floor of the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences Trauma Centre, fire fighting operations are underway, he said.
Hospital sources said patients had to be shifted to another ward and others were evacuated since the smoke engulfed the ground floor of the building.
The electricity supply has been stopped in the building for now and short circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the incident, they said.
