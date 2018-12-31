LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Republic Day 2019
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Fire Breaks Out at Cloth Factory in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi, No Casualties Reported

The latest blaze comes in a series of similar incidents that have put civic authorities under the scanner.

News18.com

Updated:December 31, 2018, 9:53 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Fire Breaks Out at Cloth Factory in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi, No Casualties Reported
Five fire tenders are present at the spot. (Twitter/ANI)
Thane: A fire broke out at a cloth factory in Bhiwandi on Monday morning, news agency ANI reported. Three fire tenders are present at the spot.

The latest blaze comes in a series of similar incidents that have put civic authorities under the scanner. Five people, including four senior citizens, were killed and two others injured in a major fire that broke out in a high-rise residential building on Thursday evening.

Fire also broke out at two places in Mumbai on Saturday but no casualties were reported in either incident. Earlier in the month, at least 16 godowns in the powerloom town of Bhiwandi were destroyed in fire.

The burning apathy is appalling in Mumbai as the authorities, especially the BMC, is yet to wake up from its perpetual slumber. The statistics can shake up an average Mumbaikar. While in 2017, the number of deaths due to fire stood at 25, of which 14 people died in the Kamala Mills fire that occurred at the fag-end of last year, this year the total deaths from fire incidents have jumped to 43.

A whopping 3,724 incidents of fire have been reported in the city in 2018. More than 400 people have sustained injuries.


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram