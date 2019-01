Fire Breaks Out at Cloth Factory in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out at a cloth factory in Bhiwandi on Monday morning, news agency ANI reported. Three fire tenders are present at the spot.The latest blaze comes in a series of similar incidents that have put civic authorities under the scanner. Five people, including four senior citizens, were killed and two others injured in a major fire that broke out in a high-rise residential building on Thursday evening.Fire also broke out at two places in Mumbai on Saturday but no casualties were reported in either incident. Earlier in the month, at least 16 godowns in the powerloom town of Bhiwandi were destroyed in fire.The burning apathy is appalling in Mumbai as the authorities, especially the BMC, is yet to wake up from its perpetual slumber. The statistics can shake up an average Mumbaikar. While in 2017, the number of deaths due to fire stood at 25, of which 14 people died in the Kamala Mills fire that occurred at the fag-end of last year, this year the total deaths from fire incidents have jumped to 43.A whopping 3,724 incidents of fire have been reported in the city in 2018. More than 400 people have sustained injuries.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.