Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Fire Breaks Out in Bhubaneswar-bound Rajdhani Express, None Injured

The official said the smoke was first detected in the power car of the 22812 down Rajdhani Express from New Delhi to Bhubaneswar. This is the only power car which supplies power to the train.

PTI

Updated:May 11, 2019, 5:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Fire Breaks Out in Bhubaneswar-bound Rajdhani Express, None Injured
Balasore: Firefighters attempt to douse a fire from the power car of New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express, in Balasore district, Saturday, May 11, 2019. (PTI)
Loading...
Bhubaneswar: A fire broke out on Saturday in Bhubaneswar-bound Rajdhani Express between Balasore and Soro railway stations of Odisha, official sources said. The fire broke out between 12.50 pm to 1 pm and severely damaged the power car in the rear of the train, but did not spread to any other coach, an official said.

All passengers of the train are safe, he said.

The official said the smoke was first detected in the power car of the 22812 down Rajdhani Express from New Delhi to Bhubaneswar. This is the only power car which supplies power to the train.

The incident occurred at Khantapada in Kharagpur division of South Eastern Railways, said an official of the East Coast Railway (ECoR), adding that three fire tenders reached the spot and doused the blaze.

The power car was disconnected from the rest of the train and the overhead electric wires were switched off for safety reasons.

The train left Khantapada for Bhubaneswar at 2.59 pm with all the passenger coaches and one generator car, the official added
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram