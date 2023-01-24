Fire Breaks Out in Building Housing Nagpur Police Chief's Office; Documents Gutted, None Hurt

Documents were gutted in a fire that broke out on Monday afternoon in a store room of Police Bhavan, which houses the Nagpur police commissioner’s office, said officials.

No casualty was reported in the incident.

According to the fire department, the blaze started in the store room on the third floor of the building around 3 pm, but was extinguished within 15 minutes.

Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said forensic experts were called for ascertaining the cause of the fire.

Important files related to the welfare department of the city police were gutted, said the officials.

