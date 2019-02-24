English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fire Breaks Out in Car Parking Space in Chennai, Over 100 Cars Gutted
The incident came just a day after a major fire swept through the parking area of the Aero India event at the Yelahanka Air Force station in Bengaluru, gutting about 300 cars.
Smoke engulfs the area after a fire broke out opposite a hospital in Porur in Chennai. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
New Delhi: A major fire burnt down about 100 vehicles at a private car parking facility, opposite a hospital in Chennai’s Porur area, on Sunday.
After a distress call that came in at 2.05 pm, eight fire tenders from Egmore reached the spot and brought the fire under control after about two hours, The News Minute reported.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
The incident came just a day after a major fire swept through the parking area of the Aero India event at the Yelahanka Air Force station in Bengaluru, gutting about 300 cars on the final day of the premier air show.
After a distress call that came in at 2.05 pm, eight fire tenders from Egmore reached the spot and brought the fire under control after about two hours, The News Minute reported.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
The incident came just a day after a major fire swept through the parking area of the Aero India event at the Yelahanka Air Force station in Bengaluru, gutting about 300 cars on the final day of the premier air show.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sonakshi Sinha, Four Others Booked for Allegedly Cheating an Event Organiser of Rs 32 Lakh
- Barack Obama Sports Bomber Jacket Emblazoned With '44' & Twitter Can't Stop Gushing Over It
- India's Proposed Policy for E-commerce Wants Data Localisation And Measures to Combat Counterfeit Products
- High Jumper Tejaswin Wins First Title in USA, Equals National Record
- Man Utd Aim to Dent Liverpool Title Dream and Boost Top-four Hopes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results