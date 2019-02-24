Fire Breaks Out in Car Parking Space in Chennai, Over 100 Cars Gutted

A major fire burnt down about 100 vehicles at a private car parking facility, opposite a hospital in Chennai’s Porur area, on Sunday.After a distress call that came in at 2.05 pm, eight fire tenders from Egmore reached the spot and brought the fire under control after about two hours, The News Minute reported.The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.The incident came just a day after a major fire swept through the parking area of the Aero India event at the Yelahanka Air Force station in Bengaluru, gutting about 300 cars on the final day of the premier air show.