Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » India
1-min read

Three Women Killed, Several Injured after Fire Breaks out in Chandigarh Building Housing PG

The women, aged 19-22, were staying as paying guests on the first floor of the building in Sector 32, Chandigarh Superintendent of Police Vineet Kumar said.

News18.com

Updated:February 22, 2020, 7:28 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Three Women Killed, Several Injured after Fire Breaks out in Chandigarh Building Housing PG
Fire breaks out at a paying guest house in Sector-32 of Chandigarh on Saturday. (Image credit: ANI Twitter)

Chandigarh: Three young women died and several persons were injured when a fire broke out at a house in Chandigarh on Saturday, police said.

The women, aged 19-22, were staying as paying guests on the first floor of the building in Sector 32, Chandigarh Superintendent of Police Vineet Kumar said. More than 20 students were staying in the house in makeshift rooms.

The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital. Four fire tenders were pressed into service to put out the blaze. Police said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, but sources said short-circuit may have led to the blaze.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram