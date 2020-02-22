Three Women Killed, Several Injured after Fire Breaks out in Chandigarh Building Housing PG
The women, aged 19-22, were staying as paying guests on the first floor of the building in Sector 32, Chandigarh Superintendent of Police Vineet Kumar said.
Fire breaks out at a paying guest house in Sector-32 of Chandigarh on Saturday. (Image credit: ANI Twitter)
Chandigarh: Three young women died and several persons were injured when a fire broke out at a house in Chandigarh on Saturday, police said.
The women, aged 19-22, were staying as paying guests on the first floor of the building in Sector 32, Chandigarh Superintendent of Police Vineet Kumar said. More than 20 students were staying in the house in makeshift rooms.
The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital. Four fire tenders were pressed into service to put out the blaze. Police said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, but sources said short-circuit may have led to the blaze.
(With inputs from agencies)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The One Where They Reunite: The 'FRIENDS' Reunion is Happening, and Fans Cannot Keep Calm
- Leaked Pics from The Batman Sets Reveal First Look at Batsuit, Batcycle and Catwoman
- Ahead of Festival, Indian-American Entrepreneur Launches 'Holi Ghee' to Pay Homage to Desi Sweets
- A Wall, Whiter Taj and Stink-free Yamuna: The Many Ways India is 'Cleaning Up' to Welcome Trump
- Samsung Sent a Weird 1 Notification By Mistake, And People Started to See Conspiracies