Three Women Killed, Several Injured after Fire Breaks out in Chandigarh Building Housing PG

Chandigarh: Three young women died and several persons were injured when a fire broke out at a house in Chandigarh on Saturday, police said.

The women, aged 19-22, were staying as paying guests on the first floor of the building in Sector 32, Chandigarh Superintendent of Police Vineet Kumar said. More than 20 students were staying in the house in makeshift rooms.

The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital. Four fire tenders were pressed into service to put out the blaze. Police said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, but sources said short-circuit may have led to the blaze.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.