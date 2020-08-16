INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Fire Breaks Out at Clinic of Three-storey Building in Delhi's Pitampura, 5 Rescued

Image for representational purpose only.

Image for representational purpose only.

The fire broke out at the clinic and the smoke later engulfed other floors of the building, police said.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: August 16, 2020, 4:24 PM IST
Share this:

Five women were rescued after a fire broke out at a clinic located in a three-storey building in northwest Delhi's Pitampura area on Sunday, a Delhi Fire Service official said. No one was injured in the incident, he said.

The fire department said it received information about the blaze around 11 AM and seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. A woman was rescued from the clinic which is located in the basement of the building, while four others were rescued from a house on the second floor, said Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg.

The fire broke out at the clinic and the smoke later engulfed other floors of the building, he said. The cause of the fire is being ascertained, he added.

The woman rescued from the clinic has been identified as Swati (27). The other four are Laxmi Kansal (52) and her two daughters Pridhi Kansal (25) and Malika Kansal (23), and their relative Asha Rani, fire officials said.

Next Story
Loading