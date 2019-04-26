English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fire Breaks Out in Commercial Building in Kolkata, No Casualties Reported
At least 12 fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flames and the building has been evacuated.
The building has been evacuated and no one is known to have sustained injuries in the fire.
Loading...
Kolkata: A major fire broke out on the top floor a four-storey commercial building in south Kolkata on Thursday, a fire brigade official said here.
At least 12 fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flames, he said.
According to a police officer, the building, near Rabindra Sadan Metro station, has been evacuated and no one is known to have sustained injuries in the fire, which was reported around 9.20am.
Senior fire brigade personnel and police officers, including the Director General of Fire Services, have reached the site to review the situation.
The incident led to massive traffic snarls during the rush hour on the arterial Asutosh Mukherjee Road and its adjoining areas.
At least 12 fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flames, he said.
According to a police officer, the building, near Rabindra Sadan Metro station, has been evacuated and no one is known to have sustained injuries in the fire, which was reported around 9.20am.
Senior fire brigade personnel and police officers, including the Director General of Fire Services, have reached the site to review the situation.
The incident led to massive traffic snarls during the rush hour on the arterial Asutosh Mukherjee Road and its adjoining areas.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sony WH-XB700 headphones Review: Still Feeling The Bass, But Not Ignoring Everything Else
- Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Family Pic Ahead of Brother Siddharth's Wedding
- Xiaomi Launches Electric Bike Himo T1 With 120 Km Range Priced at Rs 31,000 in China
- Boyfriend Sets Strict Rules for Girlfriend Before Watching Avengers: Endgame
- 'The Things We Do For Love': Fans Scramble to Book Tickets For 'Avengers: Endgame'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results