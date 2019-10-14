Take the pledge to vote

Fire Breaks out in Commercial High-rise in Mumbai, 60 People Evacuated

The blaze was confined in the electric duct between sixth and 12th floor of the building and the situation was under control, a Fire Brigade official said.

PTI

October 14, 2019, 5:57 PM IST
Fire Breaks out in Commercial High-rise in Mumbai, 60 People Evacuated
Mumbai: A fire broke out in a commercial high-rise here on Monday, forcing evacuation of 50 to 60 people, a Fire Brigade official said. No casualty was reported.

The fire, the second such incident in as many days in Mumbai, broke out at the ground-plus 22-storey Peninsula Park commercial building situated on Veera Desai Road in Andheri (West) in the afternoon, he said.

According to the official, it was a 'level 2' (minor) blaze which was reported at 12:48 pm.

The blaze was confined in the electric duct between sixth and 12th floor of the building and the situation was under control, he said.

The building's fire system was in working condition and this helped the Fire Brigade to douse the flames in a short period of time, the official said.

About 50 to 60 people stranded on upper floors were evacuated, he said.

Four fire engines, one quick rescue van, three jumbo tankers, two turntable ladders and six ambulances were deployed to control the blaze and rescue people, he said.

Chief Fire Officer P S Rahangdale told PTI that the blaze was completely extinguished by 15:35 pm and 50 to 60 people were evacuated from the building.

No one was injured, he said, adding a detailed probe will be carried out to know the exact cause of the fire.

A 22-year-old man had died and six others suffered from suffocation and other injuries after a massive fire broke out in a five-storey commercial building in south Mumbai's Grant Road area on Sunday morning, officials had said.

